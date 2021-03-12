.
Saudi Arabia records 360 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Saudi Hala Abdullah shows her page on the Tawakkalna app, which was launched by Saudi authorities last year to help track coronavirus infections, as she enters a shop in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (File photo: AP)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia recorded 360 new COVID-19 cases, 367 recoveries and five deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s health ministry announced on Friday.

Friday’s numbers bring the Kingdom’s total number of active COVID-19 cases to 2,935, 542 of which are critical.

As of Thursday, over 1.7 million people in Saudi were vaccinated against the virus, the health ministry announced.

The kingdom has set up over 500 vaccination centers and the Sehaty app through which people can seamlessly apply for vaccination appointments.

Saudi Arabia is now expanding its inoculation drive to include a much larger proportion of the population since the registered priority groups have all already received their vaccine doses.

