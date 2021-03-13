Italy aims to vaccinate at least 80 percent of population by September

Italy said on Saturday it aims to vaccinate at least 80 percent of its population by September through ramping up the daily vaccination campaign.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, the new special commissioner for coronavirus, released a national plan to issue 500,000 vaccine doses a day, according to a statement released by the cabinet office.

Italy has registered 101,881 deaths since the outbreak emerged in the country in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.2 million cases of infection to date.

Read more:

Medics who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Norway treated for blood clots

Nurses battle conspiracy theories, COVID-19 deniers as well as disease

Biden directs US administration to order another 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses