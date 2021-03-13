.
Italy aims to vaccinate at least 80 percent of population by September

A medic receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as Bergamo, the city at the center of Italy's coronavirus tragedy, vaccinates thousands of health workers, on January 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Italy said on Saturday it aims to vaccinate at least 80 percent of its population by September through ramping up the daily vaccination campaign.

Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, the new special commissioner for coronavirus, released a national plan to issue 500,000 vaccine doses a day, according to a statement released by the cabinet office.

Italy has registered 101,881 deaths since the outbreak emerged in the country in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.2 million cases of infection to date.

