.
.
.
.
Language

Jordan’s King confronts hospital chief after oxygen outage killed 7 COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus

Jordan’s King confronts hospital chief after oxygen outage killed 7 COVID-19 patients

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

King Abdullah II of Jordan visited the new Salt government hospital west of the capital Amman on Saturday to confront the hospital director after seven coronavirus patients died following an oxygen outage.

A video of King Abdullah’s confrontation with medical directors at the hospital went viral overnight amid widespread outrage in Jordan following the incident.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

During the confrontation, King Abdullah could be heard angrily asking hospital director Dr. Abdulrazzaq al-Khashman why had there been an oxygen outage. An aide of the King then points to al-Khashman to adjust his facemask, which was covering his mouth but not his nose.

Al-Khashman has resigned alongside three of his deputies. At least five hospital employees were also arrested following the incident, according to sources.

People protest outside al-Hussein New Salt Hospital in the town of Salt, northwest of Jordan's capital, on March 13, 2021. (AFP)
People protest outside al-Hussein New Salt Hospital in the town of Salt, northwest of Jordan's capital, on March 13, 2021. (AFP)

Jordan’s Minister of Health Nathir Obeidat also resigned after reports confirmed that oxygen supplies at the new Salt government hospital were cut off for about an hour.

A state of panic erupted in the hospital following the incident, as family members of COVID-19 patients rushed to the facility to check on their sick relatives, local media reported.

King Abdullah II ordered the head of the state hospital in Salt to resign, state media reported, as hundreds of people gathered outside the hospital to protest the deaths of least six COVID-19 patients after it ran out of oxygen. (AFP)
King Abdullah II ordered the head of the state hospital in Salt to resign, state media reported, as hundreds of people gathered outside the hospital to protest the deaths of least six COVID-19 patients after it ran out of oxygen. (AFP)

A Royal Decree was issued on Saturday approving the assignment of Interior Minister Mazen Faraya to manage the Health Ministry with immediate effect following the incident.

Obeidat, the sacked health minister, has handed in his resignation earlier after saying that he bore a moral responsibility following the incident that took place at the new Salt government hospital.

Read more:

Jordan’s health minister resigns after seven patients die due to hospital oxygen outage

Jordan ministers sacked for coronavirus rules breach

Jordan’s COVID-19 vaccine drive to speed up in coming weeks: Health minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Top Content

George Floyd’s family agrees to $27 mln settlement amid ex-cop’s trial George Floyd’s family agrees to $27 mln settlement amid ex-cop’s trial
Saudi Arabia administered over 2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry Saudi Arabia administered over 2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry
Five EU states seek summit on ‘unfair’ COVID-19 vaccine handouts Five EU states seek summit on ‘unfair’ COVID-19 vaccine handouts
German experts warn against lockdown easing as COVID-19 cases jump German experts warn against lockdown easing as COVID-19 cases jump
Israel behind Iran container ship attack, says Iranian investigator Israel behind Iran container ship attack, says Iranian investigator
Lebanon’s currency plummets reaching an all-time low of 12,400 pounds to US dollar Lebanon’s currency plummets reaching an all-time low of 12,400 pounds to US dollar

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More