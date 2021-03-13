.
.
.
.
Language

Several COVID-19 patients dead after oxygen failure at Jordan hospital: Reports

مستشفى السلط الجديد الأردن
The Salt General Hospital in the town of As-Sat. (Supplied)
Coronavirus

Several COVID-19 patients dead after oxygen failure at Jordan hospital: Reports

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

At least four coronavirus patients have died in a government hospital in Jordan after oxygen supplies were cut off, Al Arabiya sources said on Saturday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The oxygen system at the Salt General Hospital in the town of As-Sat near the capital Amman failed, according to Jordanian media reports.

A state of panic erupted in the hospital following the incident, as family members of COVID-19 patients rushed to the facility to check on their sick relatives, local media reported.

A large number of security officials were stationed outside the hospital to prevent any chaos, the reports said.

The Minister of Health is currently holding a meeting with officials in the hospital to determine what caused the system failure, local media reported.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh ordered authorities to open an investigation immediately, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) said.

The investigation will be transparent and comprehensive, and all its details will be made public, Petra cited the prime minister as saying.

Al-Khasawneh requested the President of the Judicial Council to conduct an investigation through the Public Prosecution, and to issue the results of its investigations in an independent and clear manner to ensure the integrity and integrity of the investigations, according to Petra.

Everyone who is responsible for the failure will bear the consequences in accordance with the provisions of the law, the prime minister said.

Read more:

Jordan ministers sacked for coronavirus rules breach

Jordan’s COVID-19 vaccine drive to speed up in coming weeks: Health minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Top Content

Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues several new royal orders Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues several new royal orders
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi air defense system in Yemen’s Marib Arab Coalition destroys Houthi air defense system in Yemen’s Marib
Intense sandstorm engulfs several areas of Saudi Arabia; public urged to stay home Intense sandstorm engulfs several areas of Saudi Arabia; public urged to stay home
George Floyd’s family agrees to $27 mln settlement amid ex-cop’s trial George Floyd’s family agrees to $27 mln settlement amid ex-cop’s trial
EU ends sanctions against family of Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak EU ends sanctions against family of Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More