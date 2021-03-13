Several COVID-19 patients dead after oxygen failure at Jordan hospital: Reports

At least four coronavirus patients have died in a government hospital in Jordan after oxygen supplies were cut off, Al Arabiya sources said on Saturday.

The oxygen system at the Salt General Hospital in the town of As-Sat near the capital Amman failed, according to Jordanian media reports.

A state of panic erupted in the hospital following the incident, as family members of COVID-19 patients rushed to the facility to check on their sick relatives, local media reported.

A large number of security officials were stationed outside the hospital to prevent any chaos, the reports said.

The Minister of Health is currently holding a meeting with officials in the hospital to determine what caused the system failure, local media reported.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh ordered authorities to open an investigation immediately, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) said.

The investigation will be transparent and comprehensive, and all its details will be made public, Petra cited the prime minister as saying.

Al-Khasawneh requested the President of the Judicial Council to conduct an investigation through the Public Prosecution, and to issue the results of its investigations in an independent and clear manner to ensure the integrity and integrity of the investigations, according to Petra.

Everyone who is responsible for the failure will bear the consequences in accordance with the provisions of the law, the prime minister said.

