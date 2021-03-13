.
Netherlands coronavirus cases hit 6,396 in 24 hours

Customers walk in a clothing store in Klazienaveen on March 2, 2021, which is open in defiance of the authorities current guidelines as the coronavirus pandemic continues. (Vincent Jannink/ANP/AFP)
Coronavirus

Reuters

New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands reached their highest level since mid-January, with more than 6,396 cases in 24 hours, data released on Saturday showed.

The figures published by the National Institute for Health (RIVM) follow several weeks of stability. The RIVM has said it expects a third wave of infections driven by variant strains of the coronavirus.

The rise in cases comes as the country prepares to go to the polls next week for parliamentary elections spread out over three days on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because of coronavirus safety measures.

The Netherlands has been under lockdown since late January with a ban on gatherings of more than two people, restaurants and bars shut and the first night-time curfew in place since World War Two.

The country has registered a total of 1,151,218 cases and 16,046 deaths in the pandemic.

