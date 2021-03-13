Saudi Arabia administered over 2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry

More than two million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered at 500 vaccination centers across Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia last week announced it is expanding its national coronavirus vaccine campaign to include a much larger segment of its population.

The registered priority groups have all received their COVID-19 vaccines, which is why the ministry has now made the dose available to other groups of people.

Individuals who wish to be vaccinated must first register on the official Sehhaty application. They can then book direct appointments according to the available dates and the nearest vaccination center, the ministry said.

Concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine

There have been no reports of severe complications linked to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s Public Health Authority said after several European countries withdrew the dose over its alleged link to blood clots.

“We have not detected any side effects from the licensed vaccines in the Kingdom, other than the simple side effects, which were previously observed in clinical trials,” the Public Health Authority said in a statement on Saturday.

