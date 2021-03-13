UAE reports 2,159 new COVID-19 cases, ten deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 2,159 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The country’s total death toll from the virus now stands at 1,388.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the UAE has recorded a total of 424,405 coronavirus cases.

MoHAP also reported that 1,939 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 403,478.

The latest figures were released just days after the UAE announced it had vaccinated 48 percent of its population, moving closer its March 2021 target of 50 percent coverage.

Preparations are underway this month to open seven new field hospitals to treat coronavirus patients, the country’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) also announced on Tuesday.

The seven new hospitals will provide a total of 2,058 beds, of which 292 are for critical cases.

Read more:

UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

UAE vaccinates 48 percent of population, plans to open seven field hospitals

UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc