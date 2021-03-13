.
US airport passengers hit highest level, still lower than pre-COVID-19 levels

A sign alerts travelers to the danger of COVID-19 at LaGuardia Airport, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York. (Reuters)
A sign alerts travelers to the danger of COVID-19 at LaGuardia Airport, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

US airport passengers hit highest level, still lower than pre-COVID-19 levels

Reuters

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.357 million US airport passengers on Friday, the highest number screened since March 15, 2020 as air travel begins to rebound from a pandemic-related drop.

COVID-19 has devastated air travel demand, with US airline passenger demand down 60 percent in 2020 and down 63 percent in January. But with a growing number of Americans getting vaccinated, demand and advanced bookings have started to rise in recent weeks. Friday’s numbers were still down 38 percent over pre-COVID-19 levels.

