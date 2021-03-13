US airport passengers hit highest level, still lower than pre-COVID-19 levels

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.357 million US airport passengers on Friday, the highest number screened since March 15, 2020 as air travel begins to rebound from a pandemic-related drop.

COVID-19 has devastated air travel demand, with US airline passenger demand down 60 percent in 2020 and down 63 percent in January. But with a growing number of Americans getting vaccinated, demand and advanced bookings have started to rise in recent weeks. Friday’s numbers were still down 38 percent over pre-COVID-19 levels.

