.
.
.
.
Language

Italy reports 21,315 new COVID-19 cases, 264 deaths

A medical worker visit the home of a patient suspected to be suffering from the coronavirus disease to carry out a swab test, Rome, Italy, December 3, 2020. (Reuters/Remo Casilli)
A medical worker visit the home of a patient suspected to be suffering from the coronavirus disease to carry out a swab test, Rome, Italy, December 3, 2020. (Reuters/Remo Casilli)
Coronavirus

Italy reports 21,315 new COVID-19 cases, 264 deaths

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Italy reported 264 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 317 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was down to 21,315 from 26,062 the day before.

Some 273,966 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 372,944, the health ministry said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Italy has registered 102,145 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported around 3.2 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 24,518 on Sunday, rising from 24,153 a day earlier.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There were 243 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 270 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 3,082 from a previous 2,982.

When Italy’s second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

Read more:

Italy’s Piedmont region temporarily suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

Italy aims to vaccinate at least 80 percent of population by September

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants
Man sues car rental company over receipt that cleared him of murder after 5 years Man sues car rental company over receipt that cleared him of murder after 5 years

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect
Jordan’s King confronts hospital chief after oxygen outage killed 7 COVID-19 patients Jordan’s King confronts hospital chief after oxygen outage killed 7 COVID-19 patients
Dubai’s population set to surge 76 percent on lure of world’s best quality of life Dubai’s population set to surge 76 percent on lure of world’s best quality of life
Lebanon’s currency plummets reaching an all-time low of 12,400 pounds to US dollar Lebanon’s currency plummets reaching an all-time low of 12,400 pounds to US dollar
Royal Saudi Air Force in Greece for joint air drills over the Mediterranean Sea Royal Saudi Air Force in Greece for joint air drills over the Mediterranean Sea
Several detained at vigil for Sarah Everard, woman murdered in London Several detained at vigil for Sarah Everard, woman murdered in London

Before you go

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghanistan's Herat province
Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghanistan's Herat province

Explore More