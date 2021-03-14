.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia registers 348 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Saudi Hala Abdullah shows her page on the Tawakkalna app, which was launched by Saudi authorities last year to help track coronavirus infections, as she enters a shop in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (File photo: AP)
Saudi Hala Abdullah shows her page on the Tawakkalna app, which was launched by Saudi authorities last year to help track coronavirus infections, as she enters a shop in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (File photo: AP)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia registers 348 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia recorded 348 new COVID-19 cases, 247 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s health ministry announced on Sunday.

The latest numbers bring the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,567, and active cases to 3,137.

The Kingdom continues to ramp up its vaccination drive. As of Saturday, Saudi Arabia had administered over 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, the health ministry announced.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

There are over 500 vaccination centers within the country, and residents can book appointments via the Sehaty app which the government launched to ensure equal access to vaccines.

The country has also expanded the pool of eligible candidates for the vaccine since the registered priority group have all already received their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Read more:

No severe side effects of AstraZeneca dose reported in Saudi Arabia: Health Authority

When Saudi adolescents teach their less successful peers one-to-one

Saudi Arabia administered over 2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants
Man sues car rental company over receipt that cleared him of murder after 5 years Man sues car rental company over receipt that cleared him of murder after 5 years

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect
No severe side effects of AstraZeneca dose reported in Saudi Arabia: Health Authority No severe side effects of AstraZeneca dose reported in Saudi Arabia: Health Authority
Jordan’s King confronts hospital chief after oxygen outage killed 7 COVID-19 patients Jordan’s King confronts hospital chief after oxygen outage killed 7 COVID-19 patients
Dubai’s population set to surge 76 percent on lure of world’s best quality of life Dubai’s population set to surge 76 percent on lure of world’s best quality of life
Several detained at vigil for Sarah Everard, woman murdered in London Several detained at vigil for Sarah Everard, woman murdered in London
Man sues car rental company over receipt that cleared him of murder after 5 years Man sues car rental company over receipt that cleared him of murder after 5 years

Before you go

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghanistan's Herat province
Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghanistan's Herat province

Explore More