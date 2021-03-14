Saudi Arabia registers 348 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Saudi Arabia recorded 348 new COVID-19 cases, 247 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s health ministry announced on Sunday.



The latest numbers bring the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,567, and active cases to 3,137.

The Kingdom continues to ramp up its vaccination drive. As of Saturday, Saudi Arabia had administered over 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, the health ministry announced.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (348) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (4) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (247) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (372,703) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/1gOpZwSLWM — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 14, 2021

There are over 500 vaccination centers within the country, and residents can book appointments via the Sehaty app which the government launched to ensure equal access to vaccines.

The country has also expanded the pool of eligible candidates for the vaccine since the registered priority group have all already received their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Read more:

No severe side effects of AstraZeneca dose reported in Saudi Arabia: Health Authority

When Saudi adolescents teach their less successful peers one-to-one

Saudi Arabia administered over 2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry