UAE daily COVID-19 cases drop below 2,000, seven deaths reported

General view of the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 21, 2018. (Reuters)
General view of the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 21, 2018. (Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates reported on Sunday 1,992 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and seven coronavirus-related deaths, according to the country’s NCEMA.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

An additional 2,169 recoveries were also confirmed since the previous day.

The Gulf country has seen a drop in cases after infections spiked across the UAE. However, in recent weeks, authorities reimposed some restrictions which authorities say have helped slow the spread of the virus.

