UAE daily COVID-19 cases drop below 2,000, seven deaths reported

The United Arab Emirates reported on Sunday 1,992 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and seven coronavirus-related deaths, according to the country’s NCEMA.

An additional 2,169 recoveries were also confirmed since the previous day.

The Gulf country has seen a drop in cases after infections spiked across the UAE. However, in recent weeks, authorities reimposed some restrictions which authorities say have helped slow the spread of the virus.

