.
.
.
.
Language

US administers 107.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines, says CDC

A healthcare worker administers a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to a woman at a pop-up vaccination site in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, January 29, 2021. (Reuters)
A healthcare worker administers a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to a woman at a pop-up vaccination site in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, January 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

US administers 107.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines, says CDC

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United States has administered 107,060,274 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 135,847,835 doses as of Sunday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

According to the tally posted on March 13, the agency had administered 105,703,501 doses of the vaccines and distributed 135,846,665 doses.

The agency said 69,784,210 people had received at least one dose, while 37,459,269 people were fully vaccinated.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A total of 7,547,477 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Read more:

US President Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus package to help COVID-19 recovery

US airport passengers hit highest level, still lower than pre-COVID-19 levels

Biden directs US administration to order another 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants
Man sues car rental company over receipt that cleared him of murder after 5 years Man sues car rental company over receipt that cleared him of murder after 5 years

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect
Jordan’s King confronts hospital chief after oxygen outage killed 7 COVID-19 patients Jordan’s King confronts hospital chief after oxygen outage killed 7 COVID-19 patients
Dubai’s population set to surge 76 percent on lure of world’s best quality of life Dubai’s population set to surge 76 percent on lure of world’s best quality of life
Lebanon’s currency plummets reaching an all-time low of 12,400 pounds to US dollar Lebanon’s currency plummets reaching an all-time low of 12,400 pounds to US dollar
Royal Saudi Air Force in Greece for joint air drills over the Mediterranean Sea Royal Saudi Air Force in Greece for joint air drills over the Mediterranean Sea
Several detained at vigil for Sarah Everard, woman murdered in London Several detained at vigil for Sarah Everard, woman murdered in London

Before you go

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghanistan's Herat province
Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghanistan's Herat province

Explore More