European Medicines Agency to hold special meet on AstraZeneca vaccine

A medical staff member prepares the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the Mignot Hospital in Le Chesnay, near Paris, on February 7, 2021, after the top French health authority cleared the vaccine for use against coronavirus, but advised against giving it to people over 65.
A medical staff member prepares the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the Mignot Hospital in Le Chesnay, near Paris, on February 7, 2021. (File photo)
Coronavirus

AFP, The Hague

The European Medicines Agency said it would hold a special meeting on Thursday to decide on “further actions” over the AstraZeneca vaccine, adding that the benefits of using the jab still outweighed the risks.

The Amsterdam-based EMA said in a statement that its safety committee would “further review the information” on the jab on Tuesday after several more countries including France and Germany suspended its use over blood clot fears.

The regulator added that it “has called an extraordinary meeting on Thursday 18 March to conclude on the information gathered and any further actions that may need to be taken.”

But the watchdog said it still believed the British-Swedish vaccine was still safe to use.

“EMA currently remains of the view that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19, with its associated risk of hospitalization and death, outweigh the risks of side effects,” the statement said.

French President Emmanuel Macron had said earlier on Monday that France was suspending use of the AstraZeneca vaccine pending what he called a review of its safety by the EMA that was expected on Tuesday.

Germany to halt AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations, says health ministry

WHO says effective controls in place as nations pause AstraZeneca shots

Italian prosecutors seize AstraZeneca vaccine batch after death of shot recipient

