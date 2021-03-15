.
Germany continues to use AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Vials labelled AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo. (Reuters)
Reuters, Berlin

Germany continues to use AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine according to the European Medicines Agency’s guidelines despite reports about serious side-effects and a suspension of the vaccine in some countries, the health ministry said.

The reports of potential safety risks are taken seriously and data is examined constantly, a ministry spokesman told Reuters. Further proceedings will be discussed with the European and the national vaccine regulators this week, he said.

The Netherlands has seen 10 cases of noteworthy adverse side effects from AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, a Dutch drug watchdog said on Monday, hours after the government put its vaccination program on hold following reports of possible unexpected side effects in other countries.

