Germany continues to use AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Germany continues to use AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine according to the European Medicines Agency’s guidelines despite reports about serious side-effects and a suspension of the vaccine in some countries, the health ministry said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The reports of potential safety risks are taken seriously and data is examined constantly, a ministry spokesman told Reuters. Further proceedings will be discussed with the European and the national vaccine regulators this week, he said.

The Netherlands has seen 10 cases of noteworthy adverse side effects from AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, a Dutch drug watchdog said on Monday, hours after the government put its vaccination program on hold following reports of possible unexpected side effects in other countries.

Read more:

Dutch drug regulator reports 10 cases of possible thrombosis after AstraZeneca vaccine

Dane who died from blood clots after taking AstraZeneca jab had ‘unusual symptoms’

German ICU doctors urge ‘immediate return’ to partial lockdown