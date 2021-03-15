.
.
.
.
Language

New York City pays tribute to more than 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

aces of victims of Covid-19 are projected onto the Brooklyn Bridge during a memorial service called “A COVID-19 Day of Remembrance” on March 14, 2021 in New York City. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

New York City pays tribute to more than 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

Followed Unfollow

AFP, New York

Published: Updated:

New York, the US city most bereaved by the coronavirus, paid a moving tribute Sunday to its 30,258 dead, one year after the start of the pandemic.

“More New Yorkers lost than in World War Two, Vietnam, Hurricane Sandy and 9/11 put together. Every family touched in some way, and for so many families a pain, a pain that is raw,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a live virtual ceremony, after calling for a moment of silence to honor the victims.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Democratic mayor heralded the “health care heroes” who “saved lives,” sometimes at their own expense.

He also called on New Yorkers to remember the good times. “No matter what happens, no one can take away the dances you’ve already danced,” he said, speaking in Spanish as he quoted Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in a city where a third of immigrants are of Latin origin.

The virtual ceremony began with a short recital by the New York Philharmonic, in front of lit candles on the iconic Brooklyn Bridge on a chilly and windy night.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Large black and white photos of the victims were projected onto the bridge.

There were speeches by religious leaders, a young poet and a performance by Hezekiah Walker, pastor of the Love Fellowship Tabernacle Church and popular gospel artist, accompanied by The Love Fellowship Choir.

Read more:

New York officials altered number of nursing home COVID-19 deaths: Reports

Coronavirus: Vaccine not only for rich, says New York Governor Cuomo

New COVID-19 variant found in New York City: Researchers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants
Man sues car rental company over receipt that cleared him of murder after 5 years Man sues car rental company over receipt that cleared him of murder after 5 years

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect
Dubai’s population set to surge 76 percent on lure of world’s best quality of life Dubai’s population set to surge 76 percent on lure of world’s best quality of life
Dubai Customs seizes 3 mln Captagon pills at Jebel Ali Port Dubai Customs seizes 3 mln Captagon pills at Jebel Ali Port
Spanish police seize 600 kg of cocaine, arrest international gang in Madrid Spanish police seize 600 kg of cocaine, arrest international gang in Madrid
Belgian police arrest 10 suspected looters from BLM protest Belgian police arrest 10 suspected looters from BLM protest
Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthi missile attack kills three children in Taiz Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthi missile attack kills three children in Taiz

Before you go

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghanistan's Herat province
Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghanistan's Herat province

Explore More