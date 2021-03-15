.
Saudi Arabia reports 345 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Medina resident receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Via @SaudiMOH Twitter)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 345 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 382,752 and the death toll to 6,573, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 223 to 372,926.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

There are 3,253 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 567 of which are critical cases.

More than two million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered at 500 vaccination centers across Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

There have been no reports of severe complications linked to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s Public Health Authority said after several European countries withdrew the dose over its alleged link to blood clots.

