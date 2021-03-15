.
.
.
.
UAE daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop below 2,000, seven deaths reported

A medical staff member obtains a swab sample from a man inside a vehicle at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai. (AFP)
A medical staff member obtains a swab sample from a man inside a vehicle at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai. (File photo:AFP)
Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates reported on Monday 1,898 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and seven coronavirus-related deaths, according to the country’s NCEMA.

An additional 2,438 recoveries were also confirmed since the previous day.

A further 205,579 tests have been conducted across the Emirates.

To date, there has been 428,295 COVID-19 cases in the country, and 408,085 recoveries. A total of 1,402 people have died from the UAE.

The UAE has reported a daily drop in cases after infections spiked across the UAE earlier this year.

