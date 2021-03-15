UAE daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop below 2,000, seven deaths reported

The United Arab Emirates reported on Monday 1,898 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and seven coronavirus-related deaths, according to the country’s NCEMA.

An additional 2,438 recoveries were also confirmed since the previous day.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page

A further 205,579 tests have been conducted across the Emirates.

To date, there has been 428,295 COVID-19 cases in the country, and 408,085 recoveries. A total of 1,402 people have died from the UAE.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE has reported a daily drop in cases after infections spiked across the UAE earlier this year.

Read more:

UAE daily COVID-19 cases drop below 2,000, seven deaths reported

UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

UAE leadership enables organizations to navigate challenges of COVID-19: Minister