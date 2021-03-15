UAE leadership enables organizations to navigate challenges of COVID-19: Minister

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed has enabled ADNOC and other organizations in the United Arab Emirates “to more effectively navigate the challenges which arose in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber said on Sunday.

Al-Jaber, who is also ADNOC Group Managing Director and CEO, was speaking at the third edition of the Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations (MBZMFG), Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“ADNOC has undergone a significant transformation since its unification, enabling a more flexible and adaptive response to the ‘new normal’ brought about by COVID-19,” he added.

One of the most important leadership lessons al-Jaber learned has been the need to embrace change and new challenges, WAM reported.

“This means driving forward in the face of uncertainty and championing modernization with confidence and courage. Exercise patience, diligence and hard work, while, above all, remembering that nothing is impossible with the stewardship of our wise leadership,” al-Jaber concluded.

