WHO says effective controls in place as nations pause AstraZeneca shots

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (File photo)
Reuters, Zurich

Published: Updated:

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said systems meant to protect public health were working, as several countries suspended use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to investigate possible side-effects.

“This does not necessarily mean these events are linked to COVID-19 vaccination, but it’s routine practice to investigate them, and it shows that the surveillance system works and that effective controls are in place,” Tedros said during a virtual media briefing on Monday.

A WHO advisory committee plans to meet on Tuesday to discussthe vaccine, which Germany, France and Italy said on Monday they were pausing after several countries reported serious conditions in people who had received the shot.

