Spain stops use of AstraZeneca vaccine for two weeks, says health minister

Health personnel conduct antigen rapid tests for COVID-19 during a mass screening for coronavirus to test 25 percent of the population in Burgos, northern Spain, on November 21, 2020. (AFP)
The Associated Press, Madrid

Spain will stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for at least two weeks, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Monday, joining a growing list of European countries hitting the brakes on the shot over concerns of severe side effects.

Earlier on Monday France, Germany and Italy had joined Denmark, Norway and several others in halting use of the drug after reports of blood clots in some patients who had received the vaccine.

