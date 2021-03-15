Spain stops use of AstraZeneca vaccine for two weeks, says health minister

Spain will stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for at least two weeks, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Monday, joining a growing list of European countries hitting the brakes on the shot over concerns of severe side effects.

Earlier on Monday France, Germany and Italy had joined Denmark, Norway and several others in halting use of the drug after reports of blood clots in some patients who had received the vaccine.

