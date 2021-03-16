.
Brazil signs Pfizer deal for 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

A nurse prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, at the Hospital das Clinicas in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP)
A nurse prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, at the Hospital das Clinicas in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP)
Reuters

Brazil has signed a deal with Pfizer Inc to purchase 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Brazilian officials have flagged their interest in a deal since President Jair Bolsonaro joined Pfizer executives on a video call last week, burying the hatchet after months of recriminations about stalled negotiations.

