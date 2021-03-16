France’s vaccine chief expects suspension of AstraZeneca jab to be temporary

French vaccination chief Alain Fischer said on Tuesday he expects the suspension of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in its inoculation campaign to be temporary.



Fischer told France Inter radio that the number of cases of people showing adverse side-effects from the vaccine remained small.

He also said that the AstraZeneca vaccine was not a second-tier vaccine.

“We expect some kind of verdict from the European scientific community by Thursday afternoon, allowing us to resume the campaign,” Veran said.

