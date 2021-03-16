.
.
.
.
Language

France’s vaccine chief expects suspension of AstraZeneca jab to be temporary

A vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at the Lochee Health Centre in Dundee. (File photo: AFP)
A vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at the Lochee Health Centre in Dundee. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

France’s vaccine chief expects suspension of AstraZeneca jab to be temporary

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

French vaccination chief Alain Fischer said on Tuesday he expects the suspension of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in its inoculation campaign to be temporary.

Fischer told France Inter radio that the number of cases of people showing adverse side-effects from the vaccine remained small.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

He also said that the AstraZeneca vaccine was not a second-tier vaccine.

“We expect some kind of verdict from the European scientific community by Thursday afternoon, allowing us to resume the campaign,” Veran said.

Read more:

Germany to halt AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations, says health ministry

WHO: COVID-19 vaccine rollout unaffected by concerns over AstraZeneca

WHO says effective controls in place as nations pause AstraZeneca shots

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Italian prosecutors seize AstraZeneca vaccine batch after death of shot recipient Italian prosecutors seize AstraZeneca vaccine batch after death of shot recipient
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada
Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable
German ICU doctors urge ‘immediate return’ to partial lockdown German ICU doctors urge ‘immediate return’ to partial lockdown
Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad

Before you go

Kosovo embassy to Israel to open in Jerusalem
Kosovo embassy to Israel to open in Jerusalem

Explore More