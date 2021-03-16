France says over 4,000 people in intensive care with COVID-19 

French health authorities reported on Monday that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 had risen by 92 in the previous 24 hours to 4,219, the highest level since late November.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The health ministry’s Geodes website also reported a provisional 333 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, compared to 140 on Sunday and a seven-day moving average of 261.

The cumulative death toll now stands at 90,762.

Over the weekend, hospitals in the Paris area - which account for more than a quarter of all COVID-19 patients in intensive care units - started transferring patients to other parts of France to reduce pressure on the capital’s health system.

The health ministry also reported 6,471 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up 4.3 percent from the previous Monday.

Another 185,000 people had received a vaccination dose over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, increasing the number who have received at least one shot to 5.3 million, or 10.1 percent of France’s adult population.

Health authorities also said they had stepped up monitoring of a new COVID-19 variant detected in Brittany, western France, but said there were no initial signs of increased transmissibility or severity.

Read more:

France to evacuate around 100 COVID-19 patients from Paris

French labor minister tests positive for coronavirus

France on track to reach COVID-19 vaccination targets: Government