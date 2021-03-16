Saudi Arabia reports 354 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 354 new coronavirus cases and five deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 383,106 and the death toll to 6,578, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 204 to 373,130.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (354) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (5) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (204) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (373,130) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/jkcdjcaT7k — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 16, 2021

The Kingdom has 3,398 active COVID-19 cases, 560 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia’s economy rose 2.5 percent from the previous three months, according to data on Tuesday that showed an upturn from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic towards the end of 2020.

The Kingdom’s economy had shrunk 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020

