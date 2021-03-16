.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia reports 354 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

A Saudi man, wearing a protective mask as a precaution against COVID-19 coronavirus disease, walks past a mural showing the face of King Salman bin Abdulaziz. (File photo: AFP)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 354 new coronavirus cases and five deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 383,106 and the death toll to 6,578, according to the Ministry of Health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The number of recoveries rose by 204 to 373,130.

The Kingdom has 3,398 active COVID-19 cases, 560 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia’s economy rose 2.5 percent from the previous three months, according to data on Tuesday that showed an upturn from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic towards the end of 2020.

The Kingdom’s economy had shrunk 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020

