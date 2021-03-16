.
.
.
.
Language

Here are the countries suspending AstraZeneca’s vaccine over blood clot concerns

A file photo shows an Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine vial. (Reuters)
A file photo shows an Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine vial. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Here are the countries suspending AstraZeneca’s vaccine over blood clot concerns

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

At least 17 countries have suspended or delayed using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines after reports of blood clots in people who have received the shot even as the World Health Organization appealed to governments not to pause vaccination campaigns.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The European medicines regulator, which is reviewing the matter, will announce its findings on Thursday after discussing information gathered into whether the vaccine contributed to blood clotting events in those inoculated. It said it continues to believe the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

The number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people is no higher than the number seen in the general population, the European Medicines Agency has said.

As of March 10, 30 cases of thromboembolic events had been reported among close to 5 million people vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s shot in the European Economic Area.

More than 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered as of March 12 and no cases of death had been found to have been caused as a result, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

More than 10 million people in the United Kingdom have received the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed with Oxford University, with no evidence of related serious adverse events, it said.

Below is a list of countries that have taken action:

A scientist is seen in the Themis Bioscience laboratory in Vienna, Austria, in this undated handout photo. (Reuters)
A scientist is seen in the Themis Bioscience laboratory in Vienna, Austria, in this undated handout photo. (Reuters)

Austria:

Suspended use of one batch of the vaccine on March 7 after the death of one person and the illness of another. That batch was shipped to 17 EU countries.

Uliana Dunova, 69 receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at Nadezhda nursing home, in Sofia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP)
Uliana Dunova, 69 receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at Nadezhda nursing home, in Sofia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP)

Bulgaria:

Halted inoculations with vaccine until the European regulator sends a written statement dispelling all doubts about safety.

A health worker checks the medical documents of mask-clad travellers arriving at Cyprus' Larnaca International Airport on June 9, 2020, before being screened for COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms on their way to passport control. (File photo: AFP)
A health worker checks the medical documents of mask-clad travellers arriving at Cyprus' Larnaca International Airport on June 9, 2020, before being screened for COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms on their way to passport control. (File photo: AFP)

Cyprus:

Suspended shots on Monday pending a review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Employees from the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration and the Danish Emergency Management Agency in protective equipment are seen at a mink farm in Gjoel, North Jutland, Denmark amid concerns about a mutant strain of COVID-19 found in minks. October 8, 2020. (Reuters)
Employees from the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration and the Danish Emergency Management Agency in protective equipment are seen at a mink farm in Gjoel, North Jutland, Denmark amid concerns about a mutant strain of COVID-19 found in minks. October 8, 2020. (Reuters)

Denmark:

On Thursday, suspended use for two weeks after reporting “highly unusual” symptoms in a 60-year-old citizen who died from a blood clot after receiving vaccine.

People wait to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains as part of the coronavirus vaccination campaign in France, March 5, 2021. (Reuters/Benoit Tessier)
People wait to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains as part of the coronavirus vaccination campaign in France, March 5, 2021. (Reuters/Benoit Tessier)

France:

Will stop administering the vaccine pending an assessment by Europe’s medicines regulator.

People queue at a walk-in COVID-19 testing centre at Wilhelmstrasse, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany. (File photo: Reuters)
People queue at a walk-in COVID-19 testing centre at Wilhelmstrasse, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany. (File photo: Reuters)

Germany:

On March 15, paused use of the shot as a “precaution”.

A man with a face mask walks past a tourist shop as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Reykjavik, Iceland, September 3, 2020. (Reuters)
A man with a face mask walks past a tourist shop as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Reykjavik, Iceland, September 3, 2020. (Reuters)

Iceland:

Suspended vaccine use on March 11 following halt by Norway and awaits results of an investigation by European regulators.

A woman reacts while receiving her first dose of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination program for vendors and workers at a shopping mall in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters)
A woman reacts while receiving her first dose of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination program for vendors and workers at a shopping mall in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters)

Indonesia:

Delayed giving vaccine on March 15 while awaiting WHO review.

Doctors wait at their vaccination booths, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Dublin, Ireland Feb. 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Doctors wait at their vaccination booths, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Dublin, Ireland Feb. 20, 2021. (Reuters)

Ireland:

Temporarily suspended the shot “out of an abundance of caution” on Sunday, pending more information from European regulators.

A medic receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as Bergamo, the city at the center of Italy's coronavirus tragedy, vaccinates thousands of health workers, on January 5, 2021. (Reuters)
A medic receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as Bergamo, the city at the center of Italy's coronavirus tragedy, vaccinates thousands of health workers, on January 5, 2021. (Reuters)

Italy:

Halted the use on March 15 as a “precautionary and temporary measure” pending the EU regulator’s ruling. Previously, three different batches of the vaccine (ABV2856, AV6096 and ABV5811) were suspended in different regions.

A Lithuanian border guard checks documents of a person crossing the Latvian-Lithuanian border, as travel restrictions for residents are lifted during the coronavirus outbreak, in Salociai border crossing point, Lithuania May 15, 2020. (Reuters)
A Lithuanian border guard checks documents of a person crossing the Latvian-Lithuanian border, as travel restrictions for residents are lifted during the coronavirus outbreak, in Salociai border crossing point, Lithuania May 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Latvia:

Latvian government health agencies on Tuesday announced “temporary suspension” of up to two weeks of the use of the vaccine.

Nurse takes a sample from a nursing aide for a rapid COVID-19 test before she can start her shift at a home for elderly in Lerum, Sweden. (Reuters)
Nurse takes a sample from a nursing aide for a rapid COVID-19 test before she can start her shift at a home for elderly in Lerum, Sweden. (Reuters)

Sweden:

Pausing vaccinations against COVID-19 using the vaccine as a precautionary measure.

A medic receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the MartiniPlaza in Groningen, Netherlands, on January 15, 2021. (Siese Veenstra/ANP/AFP)
A medic receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the MartiniPlaza in Groningen, Netherlands, on January 15, 2021. (Siese Veenstra/ANP/AFP)

The Netherlands:

The government put its vaccination program on hold on Sunday due to side-effects in other countries. On Monday, it reported 10 cases of noteworthy adverse side-effects from the vaccine.

The Oslo town hall is seen on the waterfront in the Norwegian capital on July 25, 2020. (AFP)
The Oslo town hall is seen on the waterfront in the Norwegian capital on July 25, 2020. (AFP)

Norway:

Halted the rollout of the vaccine on March 11, and later said three health workers were being treated for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of platelets. One of the individuals has since died, authorities said.

A member of the medical team gestures to indicate the number of the vaccination booth, at a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination center in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP)
A member of the medical team gestures to indicate the number of the vaccination booth, at a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination center in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP)

Romania:

Temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of vaccine on March 11.

A health worker receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Madrid, Spain. (File photo: Reuters)
A health worker receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Madrid, Spain. (File photo: Reuters)

Spain:

On Monday, the health minister said the country will stop using the vaccine for at least two weeks, after four regions had stopped administering doses from a batch.

This handout from the Royal Thai Government taken and released on March 16, 2021 shows Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha (C) receiving the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Bangkok. (File photo: AFP)
This handout from the Royal Thai Government taken and released on March 16, 2021 shows Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha (C) receiving the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Bangkok. (File photo: AFP)

Thailand:

Going ahead with the vaccine on March 15, after having delayed the rollout last week.

Boxes (in white) containing China's Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are unloaded from a plane upon arrival in Caracas, Venezuela March 1, 2021. (Reuters)
Boxes (in white) containing China's Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are unloaded from a plane upon arrival in Caracas, Venezuela March 1, 2021. (Reuters)

Venezuela:

Venezuela will not authorize the vaccine, citing its “effects on patients”.

Read more:

WHO: COVID-19 vaccine rollout unaffected by concerns over AstraZeneca

Experts pore over AstraZeneca vaccine data as Europe reels from vaccine suspensions

Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid fears of side effects

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada
Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable
Germany’s COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: Koch Institute  Germany’s COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: Koch Institute 
Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad
US, Japan warn China about commitment to ‘coercion, destabilizing behavior’ US, Japan warn China about commitment to ‘coercion, destabilizing behavior’

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More