.
.
.
.
Language

UAE reports 2,018 COVID-19 cases and four deaths

A man is tested at a COVID-19 testing center in Dibba Fujairah, UAE. (WAM)
A man is tested at a COVID-19 testing center in Dibba Fujairah, UAE. (WAM)
Coronavirus

UAE reports 2,018 COVID-19 cases and four deaths

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday reported 2,108 new coronavirus cases and four deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 430,313 and the death toll to 1,406, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The number of recoveries rose by 2.651 to 410,736.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page

WAM reported that the UAE conducted 208,085 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed has enabled ADNOC and other organizations in the United Arab Emirates “to more effectively navigate the challenges which arose in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber said on Sunday.

As studies show smokers are more likely to suffer severe complications from COVID-19, doctors in the UAE are urging tobacco users to stub out the habit.

Researchers from the Cleveland Clinic looked at more than 7,000 people with COVID-19 and the results showed that people who smoke have a higher risk of hospitalization and death from the virus.

Read more:

‘Kick the habit’, say UAE doctors as studies show higher COVID-19 risks for smokers

Liquidity in UAE banking sector returns to pre-COVID levels

UAE daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop below 2,000, seven deaths reported

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada
Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable
Germany’s COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: Koch Institute  Germany’s COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: Koch Institute 
Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone heading towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone heading towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More