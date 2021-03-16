UAE reports 2,018 COVID-19 cases and four deaths

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday reported 2,108 new coronavirus cases and four deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 430,313 and the death toll to 1,406, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The number of recoveries rose by 2.651 to 410,736.

"الصحة" تجري 208,085 فحصا ضمن خططها لتوسيع نطاق الفحوصات وتكشف عن 2,018 إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا المستجد، و2,651 حالة شفاء و4 حالات وفاة خلال الساعات الـ 24 الماضية.#وام pic.twitter.com/zthjwKnLUx — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) March 16, 2021

WAM reported that the UAE conducted 208,085 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed has enabled ADNOC and other organizations in the United Arab Emirates “to more effectively navigate the challenges which arose in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber said on Sunday.

As studies show smokers are more likely to suffer severe complications from COVID-19, doctors in the UAE are urging tobacco users to stub out the habit.

Researchers from the Cleveland Clinic looked at more than 7,000 people with COVID-19 and the results showed that people who smoke have a higher risk of hospitalization and death from the virus.

