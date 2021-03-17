.
.
.
.
Language

Britain considering best way to proceed on vaccine passports: Minister

A woman receives a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Thamesmead, London, Britain. (Reuters)
A woman receives a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Thamesmead, London, Britain. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Britain considering best way to proceed on vaccine passports: Minister

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Britain is looking at the idea of vaccine passports and discussing the best way to proceed in terms of fairness, said business minister Kwarsi Kwarteng.

P&O Cruises said earlier on Wednesday that it would only accept as passengers those who have had the vaccine for trips around the UK this summer, sparking a fresh debate on the issue.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“We are discussing what the best way to proceed is,” Kwarteng told the BBC when asked about the fairness of non-vaccinated people being denied access to hospitality, entertainment and travel.

On travel in particular, Kwarteng said that any policy needed to be driven by the data.

“We are having debates, discussions about travel...but I think what we also have to do is be driven by the data, we’ve got to see how coronavirus develops,” he said.

Rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in some parts of Europe could derail UK plans to re-open international travel routes from mid-May.

Read more:

China launches digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate for domestic travelers

EU to propose digital COVID-19 vaccine passports in March in time for summer

Coronavirus: Emirates, Etihad airlines to pilot COVID-19 digital ‘travel pass’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif
UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan
Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video
US massage parlor shootings leave eight dead; man captured US massage parlor shootings leave eight dead; man captured
Saudi Arabia condemns protesters storming presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden Saudi Arabia condemns protesters storming presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden
Royal Saudi Air Force begin Falcon Eye 1 drills in Greece over the Mediterranean Royal Saudi Air Force begin Falcon Eye 1 drills in Greece over the Mediterranean

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More