COVID-19 situation worsens in greater Paris region: Hospital executive

The coronavirus situation is worsening in the greater Paris region, where the hospitals are under immense strain, Martin Hirsch, director general of the AP-HP Paris hospitals system, told RTL radio.



He said there were two options to contain the disease - a local week-end lockdown, already in place in other parts of the country, or a more broader lockdown in the region.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday that time had come for additional coronavirus restrictions in the greater Paris region.

Hirsch said almost 1,100 people were in intensive care with COVID-19 in the region, and that number could reach 1,700 by the end of the month if the current trend continues.



In normal times, the greater Paris region has an intensive care bed capacity of around 1,000, Hirsch said.



In France as a whole, there were 4,239 patients in intensive care with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, close to a four-month high.

