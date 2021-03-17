.
.
.
.
Language

India reports highest number of new COVID-19 in three months

Volunteers distribute pamphlets during an awareness campaign on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a street in Mumbai, India, on February 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Volunteers distribute pamphlets during a campaign on the spread of the coronavirus in India. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

India reports highest number of new COVID-19 in three months

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Bengaluru

Published: Updated:

India’s daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since Dec. 13 and taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Deaths swelled by 188, the highest figure in two months, to stand at 159,044.

India has the world’s highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil.

Nearly 62 percent of infections in the past 24 hours and 46 percent of the deaths were reported by the western state of Maharashtra, the country’s worst affected.

The federal government has blamed crowding and a general reluctance to wear masks for the spike, ruling out the virus mutations that have been a factor in Western countries.

Maharashtra, home to India’s commercial capital of Mumbai, is among the states that have already tightened rules to curb the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the rise in cases in a video conference with state chief ministers later on Wednesday.

Read more:

India’s drug regulator eases norms for use of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer seeks to make vaccine in India if assured of faster clearance, export freedom

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif
UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan
Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video
Saudi Arabia condemns protesters storming presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden Saudi Arabia condemns protesters storming presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden
Royal Saudi Air Force begin Falcon Eye 1 drills in Greece over the Mediterranean Royal Saudi Air Force begin Falcon Eye 1 drills in Greece over the Mediterranean
Saudi Arabia urges extension of Iran arms embargo amid increased Houthi attacks Saudi Arabia urges extension of Iran arms embargo amid increased Houthi attacks

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More