Oman bans direct flights from UK as of March 19 to curb spread of coronavirus

Indian nationals residing in Oman, wearing face masks due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, queue with their luggage at the check-in counter at a terminal in Muscat International Airport ahead of their repatriation flight from the Omani capital, on May 12, 2020. (AFP)
A file photo shows Indian nationals residing in Oman queue at the check-in counter at a terminal in Muscat International Airport ahead of their repatriation flight from the Omani capital, on May 12, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Oman will suspend direct passenger flights from the United Kingdom and suspend the entry of non-citizens who traveled there in the previous two weeks as of March 19, as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, state media said on Wednesday.

They said the Gulf Arab state’s coronavirus committee has also renewed the order closing all commercial activities in the sultanate from 8 pm to 5 am until April 3.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

On February, Oman announced it is suspending entry of travelers from several countries, including Sudan and Lebanon, amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

