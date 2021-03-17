.
.
.
.
Language

Philippines says wider lockdown possible as COVID-19 infections spike

A nurse gets a swab from a health worker in a booth set up in a hospital parking lot as the Philippines ramps up testing for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila, Philippines, April 15, 2020. (Reuters)
A nurse gets a swab from a health worker in a booth set up in a hospital parking lot as the Philippines ramps up testing for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila, Philippines, April 15, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Philippines says wider lockdown possible as COVID-19 infections spike

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Manila

Published: Updated:

A wider lockdown in the Philippines cannot be ruled out if its surge in COVID-19 infections continues, its health minister said on Wednesday, as authorities announced strict curbs on international arrivals to arrest the virus spread.

The government is facing renewed criticism over its handling of the epidemic after a jump in coronavirus cases - nearly 20,000 in the past four days - a year after it imposed one of the world’s strictest and longest lockdowns.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Officials attribute the spike to a relaxing of some mobility restrictions to allow people to return to work and revive the economy after a 9.5 percent contraction last year, Southeast Asia’s deepest economic slump.

“If nothing changes and cases continue to rise, then the possibility of a more widespread lockdown is strong,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque told ANC news channel, adding he hoped that could be averted in the coming days.

Though some curbs have been eased, many restrictions have been in place for a year, including inter-regional movement and the closure of schools.

The Philippines has recorded 631,320 infections and 12,848 deaths overall.

For one month from March 20, foreigners and some returning citizens will be barred from entering the country, its coronavirus task force said late on Tuesday.

Accredited officials of foreign governments, returning Filipino workers and emergency cases will be exempted. It has also capped arrivals to 1,500 per day at its main airport.

The capital region, home to least 13 million people, has imposed a two-week curfew and ordered anyone below 18 to stay indoors.

Several Manila hospitals have sounded the alarm as critical care facilities near capacity, although health authorities say they can cope.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Many experts say all sectors are to blame for the rise.

“We have to be humble enough to admit we all have failed in so many aspects in terms of our preventive measures at both personal and institutional levels,” Aileen Espina, a public health specialist, told ANC.

Read more:

Philippine capital orders anyone below 18 to stay indoors as COVID-19 cases surge

Philippine President’s spokesman tests positive for COVID-19

Philippines reports 52 new cases of South African variant

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif
UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan
Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video
Saudi Arabia condemns protesters storming presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden Saudi Arabia condemns protesters storming presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden
Royal Saudi Air Force begin Falcon Eye 1 drills in Greece over the Mediterranean Royal Saudi Air Force begin Falcon Eye 1 drills in Greece over the Mediterranean
Saudi Arabia urges extension of Iran arms embargo amid increased Houthi attacks Saudi Arabia urges extension of Iran arms embargo amid increased Houthi attacks

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More