Saudi Arabia reports 393 COVID-19 cases, 231 recoveries

A man in a wheelchair leaving after he received dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 393 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 383,499 and the death toll to 6,585, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 231 to 373,361.

There are 3,553 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 566 of which are critical cases.

The health ministry on Wednesday said that based on the high turnout, working hours at the COVID-19 vaccination center at Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center have been extended to 24 hours.

