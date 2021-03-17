Saudi Arabia reports 393 COVID-19 cases, 231 recoveries

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 393 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 383,499 and the death toll to 6,585, according to the Ministry of Health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The number of recoveries rose by 231 to 373,361.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (393) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (7) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (231) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (373,361) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/5frtihH4WT — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 17, 2021

There are 3,553 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 566 of which are critical cases.

The health ministry on Wednesday said that based on the high turnout, working hours at the COVID-19 vaccination center at Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center have been extended to 24 hours.

Read more:

Saudi banks overcome COVID-19 pandemic worries, poised for growth in 2021: KPMG

Saudi Arabia reports 354 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia’s economy rises 2.5 pct as COVID-19 impact eases