.
.
.
.
Language

Trump tells supporters to take COVID-19 vaccine amid widespread resistance 

Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2020. (AFP)
Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Trump tells supporters to take COVID-19 vaccine amid widespread resistance 

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Washington 

Published: Updated:

Former president Donald Trump on Tuesday encouraged his supporters – one of the main groups resistant to Covid-19 vaccines – to get their shots.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“I would recommend it,” Trump said during an interview on Fox News.

“I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,” he said.

“It’s a great vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine and it’s something that works.”

This was Trump’s most explicit endorsement for the national mass vaccination campaign since he left office in January.

All other living former presidents, including Democrat Barack Obama and Republican George W. Bush, have delivered high profile public service announcements.

But Trump has largely been silent while the man who defeated him, President Joe Biden, masterminds the vaccine rollout.

Polls show that Republican men, who are overwhelmingly supporters of Trump and his “Make America Great Again” or MAGA platform, are the leading vaccine skeptics.

Meanwhile, Trump remained non-committal about seeking to recapture the presidency following his one term in office.

“Based on every poll, they want me to run again,” he said. “But we’re going to take a look and we’ll see.”

Trump spoke a day after the White House suggested he shouldn’t be waiting for an “engraved invitation” to join the public campaign encouraging Americans to take Covid-19 vaccines.

“Every other living president... has participated in public campaigns. They did not need an engraved invitation to do so. So he may decide he should do that. If so, great,” Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki said.

Read more:

Fauci hopes Trump will tell his supporters to get COVID-19 vaccine

US AstraZeneca authorization could come in a month, official says

New York City pays tribute to more than 30,000 COVID-19 deaths

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif
Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video
UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan
Royal Saudi Air Force begin Falcon Eye 1 drills in Greece over the Mediterranean Royal Saudi Air Force begin Falcon Eye 1 drills in Greece over the Mediterranean
Syrian air defenses respond to Israeli ‘aggression’ in southern Syria: SANA Syrian air defenses respond to Israeli ‘aggression’ in southern Syria: SANA
Iran enriching uranium with new advanced machine type at Natanz plant: IAEA Iran enriching uranium with new advanced machine type at Natanz plant: IAEA

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More