UAE reports 2,051 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, eight deaths

The United Arab Emirates has reported 2,051 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths due to complications from the virus in the last 24 hours.

This brings the country’s total death toll from the virus to 1,414, with 432,364 cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new cases were detected after 236,988 tests were carried out, according to the country’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

Measures to curb the spread of the virus during the holy month of Ramadan were announced Tuesday. These include bans on people gathering with others from outside of their own households.

Collective Iftar tents where people would usually break their fasts, and meals in front of mosques and other public places are strictly prohibited, according to NCEMA. Restaurants will also not be allowed to distribute meals.

Meals can be distributed only in labor accommodation. Those who want to donate meals to workers must reach out to the management of the accommodation and a restaurant to distribute meal packets.

Taraweeh prayers, which are the additional ritual prayers performed by Muslims at night after the Isha prayer during the holy month of Ramadan, will only be allowed under strict guidelines. Isha and Taraweeh prayers will be limited to a maximum of 30 minutes, NCEMA said.

The UAE has rolled out a wide-reaching vaccination program, with more than six million doses having been administered.

