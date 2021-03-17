.
US plans to use real world, trial data to establish when vaccines need to be updated

A man signs up to take a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a mobile testing van in Herald Square in New York City, US, on March 16, 2021. (Reuters)
US plans to use real world, trial data to establish when vaccines need to be updated

Reuters, Chicago

US officials plan to use data gathered from people who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 as well as data from ongoing clinical trials to
determine when and whether current COVID-19 vaccines need to be updated to address viral variants.

Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a hearing on Wednesday his agency has already started getting data on vaccine safety from people who have been vaccinated.

Marks said he expects data on the ongoing effectiveness of the vaccines in the next few months.

