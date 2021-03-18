.
.
.
.
Language

French PM Castex imposes lockdown on Paris as virus spreads faster

French PM Jean Castex is seen on a TV screen in Paris as he delivers an address following a Sanitary Defense Council on Jan. 29, 2021. (AFP)
French PM Jean Castex is seen on a TV screen in Paris as he delivers an address following a Sanitary Defense Council on Jan. 29, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

French PM Castex imposes lockdown on Paris as virus spreads faster

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

France’s prime minister on Thursday imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and several other regions after a faltering vaccine rollout and spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants forced President Emmanuel Macron to shift course.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said the tougher restrictions followed a clear acceleration in the spread of the coronavirus, with France now in the grip of a third wave.

“The moment has come to go further, with more demanding restrictions where things are most critical,” Castex told a news conference.

The lockdown will be imposed on the 16 hardest hit departments, the prime minister said, including Paris and its surroundings, as well as parts of the north.

It takes effect from midnight on Friday. Schools will stay open and people will be allowed to exercise outdoors within a 10 kilometer (6.2 miles) radius of their homes.

People living in these areas would not be allowed to travel to other parts of France without a compelling reason.

The announcement comes after the news that Jean Castex will be inoculated on Friday with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, as reported by French TV station BFM TV.

The European Union’s drug watchdog said earlier on Thursday it was still convinced the benefits of AstraZeneca’s vaccine outweigh risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use.

Read more:

WHO: COVID-19 vaccine rollout unaffected by concerns over AstraZeneca

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears

No severe side effects of AstraZeneca dose reported in Saudi Arabia: Health Authority

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Noor Riyadh: Spectacular installations light up Saudi capital’s night sky Noor Riyadh: Spectacular installations light up Saudi capital’s night sky
Blood clots: What they are, the symptoms, what you can do to avoid them Blood clots: What they are, the symptoms, what you can do to avoid them

Top Content

Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report
Lebanon’s Hariri waiting for Aoun to discuss submitted government formation plans Lebanon’s Hariri waiting for Aoun to discuss submitted government formation plans
‘Death to America, Israel’: Video shows how Houthis recruit African migrants ‘Death to America, Israel’: Video shows how Houthis recruit African migrants
UAE will not get involved in Israel elections ‘now or ever’: UAE official Gargash UAE will not get involved in Israel elections ‘now or ever’: UAE official Gargash
Elderly Chinese woman leaves attacker injured after apparent hate crime in US Elderly Chinese woman leaves attacker injured after apparent hate crime in US
Iran making ‘significant developments’ in building its weapon arsenal: Israeli media Iran making ‘significant developments’ in building its weapon arsenal: Israeli media

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More