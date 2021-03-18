.
.
.
.
Language

Pakistan cricket player tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan's spinner Nauman Ali, right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Temba Bavuma during the fourth day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, on January 29, 2021. (AP)
Pakistan's spinner Nauman Ali, right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Temba Bavuma during the fourth day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, on January 29, 2021. (AP)
Coronavirus

Pakistan cricket player tests positive for COVID-19

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Lahore

Published: Updated:

A member of the Pakistan squad set to travel to South Africa next week has tested positive for COVID-19, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The PCB named a 35-member squad last week to play three one-dayers and four Twenty20 Internationals in South Africa before they move to Zimbabwe for two tests and three 20-overs matches.

The squad are assembling in Lahore on Thursday before a training camp begins on Friday. They will play a couple of intra-squad 50-overs matches before leaving for South Africa on March 26.

“A total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound Pakistan men’s national cricket team on Tuesday,” the PCB said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The player who has tested positive will undergo a repeat test on Thursday at his residence.

“If he tests negative, only then he will be eligible to travel to Lahore where he will remain in isolation for two more days before being re-tested.”

Read more:

Thai sniffer dogs trained to detect COVID-19 in sweat: Project

Oman bans direct flights from UK as of March 19 to curb spread of coronavirus

Japan to lift Tokyo area state of emergency despite rise in COVID-19 infections

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

A growing sense of hesitancy as Lebanon’s vaccine rollout stutters A growing sense of hesitancy as Lebanon’s vaccine rollout stutters
Amazon announces major Saudi Arabia expansion, promising at least 1,500 new jobs Amazon announces major Saudi Arabia expansion, promising at least 1,500 new jobs

Top Content

‘Death to America, Israel’: Video shows how Houthis recruit African migrants ‘Death to America, Israel’: Video shows how Houthis recruit African migrants
A growing sense of hesitancy as Lebanon’s vaccine rollout stutters A growing sense of hesitancy as Lebanon’s vaccine rollout stutters
Lebanon’s Hariri waiting for Aoun to discuss submitted government formation plans Lebanon’s Hariri waiting for Aoun to discuss submitted government formation plans
Saudi Arabia reports 393 COVID-19 cases, 231 recoveries Saudi Arabia reports 393 COVID-19 cases, 231 recoveries
UAE will not get involved in Israel elections ‘now or ever’: UAE official Gargash UAE will not get involved in Israel elections ‘now or ever’: UAE official Gargash
Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More