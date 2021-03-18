.
Saudi Arabia reports 381 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfect the floor as Muslim pilgrims pray inside Namira Mosque in Arafat amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 30, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 381 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 383,880 and the death toll to 6,591, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 240 to 373,601.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Riyadh, the capital, reported 157 COVID-19 cases, while the Eastern Province had 74 cases, and Mecca had 58.

There are 3,688 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 564 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.

