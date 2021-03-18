Saudi Arabia reports 381 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 381 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 383,880 and the death toll to 6,591, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 240 to 373,601.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (381) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (6) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (240) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (373,601) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/7SSN4Rp0D4 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 18, 2021

Riyadh, the capital, reported 157 COVID-19 cases, while the Eastern Province had 74 cases, and Mecca had 58.

There are 3,688 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 564 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.

