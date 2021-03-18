UAE reports 2,101 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, ten deaths

The United Arab Emirates has reported 2,101 new COVID-19 cases and ten deaths due to complications from the virus in the last 24 hours.

This brings the country’s total death toll from the virus to 1,424, with 434,465 cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

A further 198,328 tests have also carried out, according to the country’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

To date, 434,465 people in the UAE have recovered from the virus.

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced it would be implementing new measures during the month of Ramadan as a precaution against the coronavirus.

During the month, everyone must avoid family gatherings and food exchanges with people who are not members of the same household, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Education also said that distance learning will remain available as an option in the next academic year, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

It announced that the learning method for schools in the next academic year is yet to be determined and depends on the “health conditions” at hand.

In a statement, the Ministry added that it is hard to predict which learning method will be implemented but the decision will be made in the interest of both students and educational staff.

The UAE is currently following the hybrid model of learning that combines both distance education and in-person classes.

Read more:

UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan

UAE leadership enables organizations to navigate challenges of COVID-19: Minister

‘Kick the habit’, say UAE doctors as studies show higher COVID-19 risks for smokers