Finland suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after suspected blood clots

The Oslo town hall is seen on the waterfront in the Norwegian capital on July 25, 2020. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Finland has suspended the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates two possible cases of blood clots, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said on Friday.

The institute said it estimated that the investigation would take at least one week. It said earlier this week that it had received any reports of cases of blood clots among people who had taken the AstraZeneca vaccine in Finland.

