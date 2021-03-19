Finland suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after suspected blood clots

Finland has suspended the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates two possible cases of blood clots, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The institute said it estimated that the investigation would take at least one week. It said earlier this week that it had received any reports of cases of blood clots among people who had taken the AstraZeneca vaccine in Finland.

Read more:

Nearly a dozen countries resume AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca’s vaccine?

No severe side effects of AstraZeneca dose reported in Saudi Arabia: Health Authority