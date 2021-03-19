.
.
.
.
Language

Mexican president Obrador thanks Biden for COVID-19 vaccine shots to ease shortage

A nurse administrates a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to 37-year-old doctor Melissa Zapiain, during the start of vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 virus to medical personnel of the General Hospital of the West Zoquipan in Zapopan, Jalisco state, Mexico, on January 13, 2021. (AFP)
A nurse administrates a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to 37-year-old doctor Melissa Zapiain, during the start of vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 virus to medical personnel of the General Hospital of the West Zoquipan in Zapopan, Jalisco state, Mexico, on January 13, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Mexican president Obrador thanks Biden for COVID-19 vaccine shots to ease shortage

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Mexico’s president thanked his US counterpart Joe Biden on Friday for agreeing to provide 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccines to help offset a shortfall in its inoculation drive.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news briefing that the US will send doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which are slightly more than the 2.5 million US officials had previously indicated.

“We thank President Biden for sending us these vaccines,” Lopez Obrador said in the eastern state of Veracruz, noting the deal was reached on good terms for Mexico and that he hoped the vaccines would be arriving from next week.

Due to delays in promised deliveries, Mexico has scrambled to obtain enough vaccines for its inoculation plans, leaning increasingly on Russia and China to secure doses.

Officials announced the deal just as Mexico said it would restrict travel on its southern border with Guatemala to curb the spread of COVID-19, dovetailing with efforts to contain a surge in US-bound illegal immigration from Central America.

Mexican and US officials said the two steps were not a quid pro quo, but foreign policy experts noted that the agreements suited both governments.

Lopez Obrador said that in return for the vaccines, Mexico would give the US what it had “always” given, namely “friendship and cooperation across all spheres.”

He said that the vaccines would help Mexico reach its goal of inoculating its population of 126 million, beginning with a first shot for all people over 60 by the end of April.

Lopez Obrador on Friday also praised US drugmaker Pfizer for its vaccine deliveries, which had previously been subject to delays due to supply bottlenecks.

Read more:

Biden says US to hit 100 million COVID-19 vaccine goal

Mexican customs seize counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines

White House says US aims to share extra COVID-19 vaccine doses with Mexico, Canada

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official
Noor Riyadh: Spectacular installations light up Saudi capital’s night sky Noor Riyadh: Spectacular installations light up Saudi capital’s night sky

Top Content

Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report
Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official
UK reports five cases of blood clotting in brain among AstraZeneca vaccine recipients UK reports five cases of blood clotting in brain among AstraZeneca vaccine recipients
Turkey orders Muslim Brotherhood TV channels to stop airing anti-Egypt rhetoric Turkey orders Muslim Brotherhood TV channels to stop airing anti-Egypt rhetoric
Biden calls on all entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to ‘immediately abandon work’ Biden calls on all entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to ‘immediately abandon work’
Myanmar security forces kill eight protesters amid calls to end violence Myanmar security forces kill eight protesters amid calls to end violence

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More