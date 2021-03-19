No reason for French people to reject AstraZeneca vaccine: Government spokesman

There is no reason for the French people to turn down the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told RTL radio on Friday.

France is due to resume the use of the vaccine on Friday, after the European Union’s drug watchdog said on Thursday it was convinced its benefits outweighed any risks, following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex is due to get the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine himself on Friday.

