Saudi Arabia reports 391 COVID-19 cases and five deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has reported 391 new COVID-19 cases and five coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The latest figures bring the Kingdom’s total number of deaths from the virus to 6,596.

A total of 384,271 people have now contracted COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia, 373,864 of which have recovered.

The country’s capital Riyadh saw the highest concentration of new cases in the last 24 hours, with 159 infections detected.

Its Eastern Province had 69 new cases, and the city of Mecca 66.

The milestone of two million vaccinations administered was reached on Saturday, announced the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health. As of March 19, a total of 2,723,934 doses had been administered in the Kingdom, the ministry announced.

Eligibility categories for receiving the vaccine were expanded last week.

The Saudi economy is also showing signs of recovery from the toll it took from the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics showed a 2.5 percent growth in the economy after a 3.9 percent contraction in the fourth quarter of 2020.

