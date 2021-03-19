UAE reports 2,160 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, four deaths

The United Arab Emirates has reported 2,160 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths due to complications from the virus in the last 24 hours.

This brings the country’s death toll from the virus to 1,428, with 436,625 cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic.

A further 239,268 tests have also carried out in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

To date, 418,496 people have recovered from the virus in the UAE.

