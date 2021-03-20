.
.
.
.
Language

France announces month-long lockdowns in some areas amid confusion, frustration

Stacked tables are seen on the terrace of a closed restaurant in Nice as France's 16 hardest-hit departments will go into a third lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contagion, in Nice, France March 19, 2021. REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
Stacked tables are seen on the terrace of a closed restaurant in Nice as France's 16 hardest-hit departments will go into a third lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contagion, in Nice, France March 19, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

France announces month-long lockdowns in some areas amid confusion, frustration

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

Nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday with many expressing fatigue and confusion over the latest set of restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

The government announced the new measures on Thursday after a jump in COVID-19 cases in Paris and parts of northern France.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The new restrictions are less severe than those in place during the lockdowns of spring and November 2020, raising concerns that they may not be effective.

“I hope it’s going to end quite quickly, although I have questions on how efficient the measures are,” Kasia Gluc, 57, a graphic editor said on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris.

There was frustration among so-called non-essential shop owners forced to close down.

Stores allowed to stay open include those selling food, books, flowers and chocolate as well as hairdressers and shoemakers, but not clothes, furniture and beauty shops, according to a list released on Friday evening.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who said a total of 90,000 shops would need to close down, defended the list of stores that could remain open, notably those selling chocolate and flowers just two weeks ahead of Easter.

“I do not at all say that this is ideal, but each time it is done with a simple logic: guarantee the health of the French people while preserving economic activity and shops as much as possible,” he told France Inter radio.

People can leave home as often as they want within 30 km (19 miles), under certain conditions, provided they fill in a declaration, the interior ministry said. Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday had only referred to a radius of 10 km.

“We have to have a permission slip but compared to previous lockdowns we’re still a lot more free to go out. So are we locked down? Yes and no,” Antonin Le Marechal, 21, said.

The government, which has avoided using the word lockdown to describe the latest restrictions, argues the measures are needed to relieve pressure on intensive care units which are close to overflowing.

A large number of Parisians left the city before the restrictions came into force at midnight.

Read more:

No reason for French people to reject AstraZeneca vaccine: Government spokesman

French PM Castex imposes lockdown on Paris as virus spreads faster

Global COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2.7 million: AFP tally

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA
Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Top Content

Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official
Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19
US President Biden ‘doing fine’ after stumbling up Air Force One: White House US President Biden ‘doing fine’ after stumbling up Air Force One: White House
Myanmar anti-coup protestors take to the streets again, defy junta’s campaign of fear Myanmar anti-coup protestors take to the streets again, defy junta’s campaign of fear
China’s first local COVID-19 cases since February was vaccinated: State media China’s first local COVID-19 cases since February was vaccinated: State media
Missiles, drones targeting Saudi Arabia were all Iranian made or supplied: Al-Jubeir Missiles, drones targeting Saudi Arabia were all Iranian made or supplied: Al-Jubeir

Before you go

Volcano erupts near Iceland's capital Reykjavik
Volcano erupts near Iceland's capital Reykjavik

Explore More