Italy reports 401 coronavirus-related deaths, 23,832 new infections

People wait to receive a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease at the Music Auditorium in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2021. (Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane)
People wait to receive a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease at the Music Auditorium in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2021. (Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane)
Reuters

Italy reported 401 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, up from 386 the day before, the health ministry said.

The daily tally of new infections slipped to 23,832 from 25,735 the day before, it added.

Italy has registered 104,642 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 3.35 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 27,061 on Saturday, up from 26,858 a day earlier.

There were 243 new admissions to intensive care units, compared with 244 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 3,387.

