Saudi Arabia confirms 382 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 382 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and six coronavirus-related deaths, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 172 were confirmed in the city of Riyadh while Mecca saw 58 new infections.



A total of 384,653 people have caught the virus in the Kingdom while 374,135 have recovered as of March 20. Meanwhile the death toll has reached 6,602.



The health ministry also said 587 are in critical condition out of the 3,916 active cases in the Gulf country.



#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (382) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (6) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (271) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (374,135) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/DEUDEXnnK8 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 20, 2021



