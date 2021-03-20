.
Saudi Arabia confirms 382 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

A Saudi woman waits to get a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh. (Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 382 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and six coronavirus-related deaths, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Of the new cases, 172 were confirmed in the city of Riyadh while Mecca saw 58 new infections.

A total of 384,653 people have caught the virus in the Kingdom while 374,135 have recovered as of March 20. Meanwhile the death toll has reached 6,602.

The health ministry also said 587 are in critical condition out of the 3,916 active cases in the Gulf country.


