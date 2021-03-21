.
Bulgaria COVID-19 hospitalizations jump to record high

Uliana Dunova, 69 receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at Nadezhda nursing home, in Sofia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Bulgaria began vaccinating elderly people on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Sofia

The number of coronavirus patients in Bulgarian hospitals has risen to 8,545, the highest level since the start of the pandemic last March, official health data showed on Sunday.

A surge in infections in the third COVID wave has prompted the Bulgarian government to close schools, nurseries, restaurants, big shops and gyms from Monday for 10 days ahead of the April 4 parliamentary election.

With 2,541 new cases in the past 24 hours, the country of 7 million people has reported 302,480 cases and 11,966 deaths in total.

