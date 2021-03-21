.
.
.
.
Language

EU leaders to hold online summit as Europe battles third wave of COVID-19

European Union leaders take part in the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
EU leaders take part in the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels July 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

EU leaders to hold online summit as Europe battles third wave of COVID-19

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Brussels

Published: Updated:

An EU summit scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Brussels will no longer be held in person due to the accelerating third wave of the coronavirus in Europe, a spokesman said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

European Council chief Charles Michel, who organizes the regular leaders’ meetings, made the decision “following the surge of COVID19 cases in member states,” his spokesman Barend Leyts tweeted on Sunday.

The meeting is scheduled to address several sensitive topics, including deteriorating ties with Russia as well as Turkey, and disorganization in the EU response to the pandemic.

EU diplomats said that leaders last week urged Michel to cancel the in-person meeting, though he had hoped to tighten sanitary measures to avoid reverting again to a videoconference.

European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meet on the sidelines of the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 18, 2020. (Reuters)
European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meet on the sidelines of the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 18, 2020. (Reuters)

The leaders have only met physically a handful of times since the pandemic began, most notably a four-day marathon in July to agree the EU’s 750 billion euro recovery plan.

Diplomats complain that topics requiring delicate diplomacy cannot be properly addressed in a video meeting.

The leaders next scheduled in-person meeting is in Porto, Portugal on May 8.

Read more:

Police clash with people protesting against COVID-19 curbs in German city

Bulgaria COVID-19 hospitalizations jump to record high

France reports COVID-19 patients in intensive care at new 2021 high

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA
Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Top Content

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19
Iranian ex-president Khatami under fire for expressing regret in New Year message Iranian ex-president Khatami under fire for expressing regret in New Year message
Thousands protest COVID-19 restrictions in Switzerland Thousands protest COVID-19 restrictions in Switzerland
One hundred migrants picked up off Libyan coast by Ocean Viking rescuers One hundred migrants picked up off Libyan coast by Ocean Viking rescuers
Turkish air force launches strikes on Kurdish militia in Syria: Monitor Turkish air force launches strikes on Kurdish militia in Syria: Monitor
Thousands rally at anti-Netanyahu protest ahead of election that could see his exit Thousands rally at anti-Netanyahu protest ahead of election that could see his exit

Before you go

Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament
Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament

Explore More