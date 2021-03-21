Saudi Arabia reports 367 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 367 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 385,020 and the death toll to 6,609, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Kingdom also reported 277 new recoveries, bringing the total to 374,412.

#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (367) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (7) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (277) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (374,412) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/IrCNEUzkA9 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 21, 2021

There are 3,999 active COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia, 584 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia’s “Tawakkalna” application, the official application approved by the Ministry of Health to limit the spread of the coronavirus, has been updated to allow expatriate workers to register in the app, regardless of their legal status, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The updated version of the app allows users to register using their mobile numbers without the need for identification through the “Absher” app.

Tawakkalna supports the Kingdom’s efforts to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, and its keenness in “ensuring that these efforts include all citizens and residents, even those who violate residency and work regulations,” SPA said.

